The powwow featured a dancing exhibition by The Warriors of AniKituhwa of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

A blanket being presented as a gift.

Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson presents Mr. Jim Chavis with a key to the city.

A Richmond County powwow recognized the legacy of Mr. Jim Chavis for his preservation of Native-American history and culture in Richmond, Scotland and Robeson County.

Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson presents Mr. Jim Chavis with a key to the city.

The powwow featured a dancing exhibition by The Warriors of AniKituhwa of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

A blanket being presented as a gift.