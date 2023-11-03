ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Raiders lost in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs, ending their season to the Leesville Road Pride 0-27.

It was scoreless through the first quarter.

The game remained tight, but the Pride capitalized on a late-second quarter interception, quickly turning that into a 28-yard rushing touchdown.

The ensuing Raider offense drive resulted in an early punt, and they entered halftime down by 17 points.

Coming out of halftime, the Raiders were unable to stop the run. The Pride chipped away constantly at the Raider defense, resulting in a 24-0 lead with another touchdown.

With about five minutes left in the third quarter, the Raiders offense woes continued. Drives were stymied by short gains that left no other option than to eventually punt.

The Raiders leaned on their passing game in the final minutes of the game, but it was too much of a deficit to overcome. The last play of the game was a sack against quarterback Domonic Tillman.

The Raiders amassed 89 penalty yards on the night, and achieved 88 yards of total offense against the Pride’s 220 yards. The Raiders controlled the ball for about 19 minutes, to their opponents 29 minutes.