Jason Crabb, 2nd Chance Ministries and Ashley Taylor performed at the Cole Auditorium on Thursday for a benefit concert supporting the Cancer Care Treasure Shop and American Cancer Society. Since his first solo release in 2009, Jason Crabb has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in NYC. The concert was sponsored by Superior Cranes, DR Pharmacy, Big K Propane, Cascades, Bennett’s Fire Extinguishers, Cox/Hamilton CPA, Quality Oil & Gas Company, and Richmond County Hospice, Inc.

Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal