The 82nd Airborne Military Brass Quinet played through the different service medleys. Audience members were asked to stand when the medley of their own respective affiliation was played. A recitation of “Ragged Old Flag” was done by John Taylor.

CPT Robert “Scott” Blough (Army, retired) was the special guest speaker at the 12th annual Salute to Veterans at the Richmond County Hospice. Blough enlisted as an infantryman in February of 2000. “What is a hero?” Blough asked. “I don’t see myself as a hero. How do you reply [when someone calls you a hero]? What exactly do you say? To me, being a hero is measured on a sliding scale, to be interpreted by each in their own way.” Blough later concludes that “We did not join to become heroes. We were just normal people who answered our nation’s call to service.”

