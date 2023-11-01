ROCKINGHAM — A traffic fatality occurred on Mizpah Road near Airport Road on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to Master Trooper Robert A. Rogers, a silver passenger car was traveling eastbound on Mizpah Road at 2:30 p.m. and struck a pedestrian walking eastbound on the shoulder. The car continued to hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver, 17-year-old Zy-neveah Goins, have been charged with the death of 36-year-old Frank Dawkins. Rogers indicated that the pedestrian was on the shoulder out of the roadway, although it remains unclear why they were in that position.

“We believe that speed was a factor in the collision,” Rogers said.

The charges listed against Goins include misdemeanor death, exceeding safe speeds, not wearing a seatbelt, having an improper child restraint and having an expired registration, expired inspection and a window tint violation.

The speed that the car was traveling at is unknown at this time and is currently investigation. Rogers said that the suspect posted a bond of $10,000.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.