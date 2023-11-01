HAMLET — A Richmond Senior High mathematics teacher, Cynthia Nichols, has been charged with possession of 92 dosage units of MDMA (ecstasy).

On Oct. 24, at 3:54 in the afternoon, officers with the Hamlet Police Department were conducting a license checking station at the corner of Circlewood Drive and Culberson.

Officers had reasonable suspicion of the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and subsequently searched it. They discovered a clear plastic bag containing the ecstasy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Nichols was still listed on the staff page of the RSHS website. Her current employment status with Richmond County Schools is unknown at this time, although her name was scrubbed about an hour after this article was originally published.

Nichols was charged with felony possession of a Sch. I substance and maintaining a place for controlled substance. According to the incident report, the case is closed by arrest.

There does not appear to be a mugshot available at this time. According to Chief Deputy Jay Childers, Nichols may have received an unsecured bond, made bond while at the Magistrate’s Office or given a written promise to appear in court.

This is a developing story.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.