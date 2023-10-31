LJ Bell Elementary media specialist, Mrs. Brown, and STEM teacher, Mr. Davidson, received a $2,000 Pee Dee Electric Bright Ideas grant Monday morning. The grant is for The Beehive Cafe’, where students who have met quarterly reading goals will come to the media center for extra makerspace time where they will be given Lego challenges to complete as teams, discuss books they have read in a comfy reading area with new bean bag chairs, and enjoy hot chocolate, juice, and cookies. The goal is not only to motivate students to read more but to collaborate, communicate, and to develop and cultivate problem solving skills.

LJ Bell Elementary media specialist, Mrs. Brown, and STEM teacher, Mr. Davidson, received a $2,000 Pee Dee Electric Bright Ideas grant Monday morning. The grant is for The Beehive Cafe’, where students who have met quarterly reading goals will come to the media center for extra makerspace time where they will be given Lego challenges to complete as teams, discuss books they have read in a comfy reading area with new bean bag chairs, and enjoy hot chocolate, juice, and cookies. The goal is not only to motivate students to read more but to collaborate, communicate, and to develop and cultivate problem solving skills.

East Rockingham Elementary School teacher Mrs. Ayers received a Bright Ideas Grant for STEM supplies for her third graders. They will be used throughout the year for various planned projects.