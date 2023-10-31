Julian Johnson stops his candy collection for a quick photo op. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Julian Johnson stops his candy collection for a quick photo op.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>Ava White was ready to start Trick or Treating to the Trail at the Richmond Community College campus on Monday.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Ava White was ready to start Trick or Treating to the Trail at the Richmond Community College campus on Monday.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
<p>Charlotte and Levi Smith get some goodies at one of the first stops on the trail traversing throughout RCC.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Charlotte and Levi Smith get some goodies at one of the first stops on the trail traversing throughout RCC.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
<p>Noah Baker participates in a frisbee toss game.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Noah Baker participates in a frisbee toss game.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
<p>Various games and activities were set up on the winding trail. Pictured is an “Alice in Wonderland” scavenger hunt that also had some raffle prizes.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Various games and activities were set up on the winding trail. Pictured is an “Alice in Wonderland” scavenger hunt that also had some raffle prizes.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
<p>A spooky literature-themed ring toss game was set up by students. “It’s always a huge event,” said co-organizer Brandi Miller. “It’s so family friendly and fun.”</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

A spooky literature-themed ring toss game was set up by students. “It’s always a huge event,” said co-organizer Brandi Miller. “It’s so family friendly and fun.”

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
<p>Airyonna Cann and Phoebe Dawkins race some wind-up cars against each other.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Airyonna Cann and Phoebe Dawkins race some wind-up cars against each other.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
<p>Imahd Spinks (black cloak) participates in a ring toss game. “I think today was so good,” he said. “My favorite part was getting to pet a real snake.”</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Imahd Spinks (black cloak) participates in a ring toss game. “I think today was so good,” he said. “My favorite part was getting to pet a real snake.”

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
<p>Christmas and Halloween collide. Madeline Lewis, dressed as Wednesday from the Addams Family, gets her photo taken.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Christmas and Halloween collide. Madeline Lewis, dressed as Wednesday from the Addams Family, gets her photo taken.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
<p>Matthew Williamson participates in a fishing mini-game after he exited the RCC walking trail with many different booths set up for candy collection.</p> <p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Matthew Williamson participates in a fishing mini-game after he exited the RCC walking trail with many different booths set up for candy collection.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
