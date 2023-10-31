Matthew Williamson participates in a fishing mini-game after he exited the RCC walking trail with many different booths set up for candy collection.

Christmas and Halloween collide. Madeline Lewis, dressed as Wednesday from the Addams Family, gets her photo taken.

Imahd Spinks (black cloak) participates in a ring toss game. “I think today was so good,” he said. “My favorite part was getting to pet a real snake.”

Airyonna Cann and Phoebe Dawkins race some wind-up cars against each other.

A spooky literature-themed ring toss game was set up by students. “It’s always a huge event,” said co-organizer Brandi Miller. “It’s so family friendly and fun.”

Various games and activities were set up on the winding trail. Pictured is an “Alice in Wonderland” scavenger hunt that also had some raffle prizes.

Charlotte and Levi Smith get some goodies at one of the first stops on the trail traversing throughout RCC.

Ava White was ready to start Trick or Treating to the Trail at the Richmond Community College campus on Monday.

