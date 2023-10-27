Oct. 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:12 a.m., police responded to the woods along Glenwood Avenue following a report of dogs being tied to a tree and not being fed. The dogs were placed in protective custody. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:59 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s following a report of two stolen Master Forge grills, valued at $488. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:09 p.m., police responded to Walmart following a report of a stolen Spiderman bike, valued at $98. The case is inactive.

Oct. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:18 a.m., police responded to the Quality Inn on West Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a motor vehicle and stealing various power tools, totaling over $2,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:40 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express following a report of a suspect breaking into a motor vehicle and stealing various items and busting out windows. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a parking lot on North Randolph Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a cell phone, valued at $150, and damaging the steering wheel, valued at $250. The case is active.

Oct. 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:01 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 1 HWY following a report of suspicious persons. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a stolen Craftsman weed eater, valued at $150, and a Craftsman toolbox, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:01 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on School Street following a report of a suspect stealing two pumpkin baskets, valued at $6, a mum, valued at $16 and two scarecrows, valued at $8. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:49 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Entwistle Third Street following a report of a stolen shovel, valued at $70, and two chairs, valued at $40. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 3:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McDuffie Drive following a report of a stolen license plate. The case is active.