The Richmond JV Boys Football team lost to Scotland County 7-20 on Thursday night. Sophomores David Oliver and Tate Craven, pictured, propel the offensive line forward and hold back some rushing Scots. The JV Raiders finish the regular season with a 2-7 overall record. For full game results and pictures from the Varsity Raider and Scotland match-up, visit https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/.

Raider QB Caden Nolan launches a pass downfield.

Freshmen Shamir Jones and Tristan Chavis combine for a Scotland take-down.

Runningback Chance Crowder sprints down the field.