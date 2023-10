Goshen Medical Center set up on Main Street in Hamlet on Thursday in conjunction with a community walk. “We’ve been doing a community walk every Thursday at 6:00, around the 1.5 mile loop of Hamlet,” said councilman Maurice Stuart. “We’ve incorporated [Goshen Medical Center] to help people move their bodies, do some EKG tests and mental health screening, just see what’s on their heart and mind. It’s got us ready for the Seaboard Festival 5-K. We’re just bringing the community together!”