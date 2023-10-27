ROCKINGHAM — Officers with the Rockingham Police Departments responded to two incidents within a few days of each other at the Quik Chek on HWY US 1 South.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 5:49 p.m., officers responded to the gas station following a report of $25,000 in US currency being stolen from an ATM. That case is currently active.

Four days later, on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 12:29 p.m., officers responded to the same building following a report of $5,000 in damage that had been inflicted on the ATM machine following a break-in. In that same incident, a claw machine and another gaming machine were also damaged at a value of $1,000. This case is also currently active.

According to Detective Clint Neeley, the incidents are not believed to be related at this time.