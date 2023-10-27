Macie, Paisley, Oaklyn and Wyatt all pose for a picture with the Sanderson witches.

Who doesn’t love pirates? Shannon Huff and Dylan Gomiller passed out candy to eager trunk or treaters.

Johnathan Oxendine and Josh Watkins passed out candy via the North Carolina Forest Service.

Harmonie Pearson (navy blue GAP shirt, middle) joyfully recoils from a dinosaur attack during her trunk or treating.

Easton McCauley had to stop his trunk or treating for a brief detour to prison courtesy of the Richmond County Detention Center.

Brayden Everette and Brooklyn Wall get a picture next to the burning cauldron of the Sanderson witches. The immaculate witches were portrayed by Mia Franco, Kinnley Micklem and Miranda Watson as Sarah, Mary and Winifred respectively.

