The Lady Raiders Volleyball team smashed the Hoke County Bucks on Monday, winning their match 3-0. They followed that up with a Tuesday playoffs loss to Pinecrest by a score of 0-3, ending their shot at the Sandhills tournament championship. The Lady Raiders are currently .500 on the season with 11 wins and 11 losses. Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

