Hispanic supermarket arrives in Rockingham

October 18, 2023

Carniceria Tortilleria La Mejor celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. They serve fresh meat, tacos, produce, grocery items and more.