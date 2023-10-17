Jaelyn Monroe, Robbie Brigman, and Gracie Scott, members of Health Occupations Students of America and the Future Health Professionals Club, gather for a photo.

Hadley Garner, Ella Scott, and Gabby Lutz, members of Future Farmers of America, passed out candy together.

Kesha Murray, a teacher assistant with the Exceptional Child program, poses beside the EC trunk or treat display.

Emma Spencer and Haras Lockhart, members of Health Occupations Students of America and the Future Health Professionals Club. passed out candy to some spooky trick-or-treaters.

Ava Edmonson, Karley Simmons, Landon Summerlin and Jed Davis, members of the Beta Club, passed out candy during the Trunk or Treat at RSHS

Anja Dietrich, Noah Smith, Lily Wilson and Gavin Applewhite, members of the Drama Club, pass out candy during the second annual Richmond Senior High Trunk or Treat held in the Raider Stadium parking lot on Friday. More than 40 cars participated in the event as more than 120 students decorated their cars and gave out candy to help connect the high school with the Richmond County community. “It is through our collective efforts that we were able to create such a special moment for our students and our entire community,” said Arthur Gilliam, the event organizer, and History Teacher & Senate Advisor at RSHS.

