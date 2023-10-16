ELLERBE — A Greensboro man has been charged in connection with an August murder in Ellerbe.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged Demario Antwan McDonald, 39, with one felony count of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McDonald’s arrest was in relation to the shooting death of James Edward Pankey on August 30, 2023, on High St. in Ellerbe.

McDonald was processed into the Richmond County Jail with no bond on the murder charge and a $6,000 secure bond for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge. He’s scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Nov. 1.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that McDonald has prior convictions for felony breaking and entering, child abuse, possession of a Sch. II substance and assault on a woman.