POLKTON — Officers responded to a residence on Randall Rd. following a report of potentially 65 stolen firearms from a residence on Sunday, October 1, possibly by a family member who is a convicted felon and sex offender.

The owner of the firearms, recently deceased according to a police report, had been a firearm enthusiast with an impressive collection, totaling 65 firearms, between three safes.

The owner’s grandson, a convicted felon, is alleged to be the sole person with knowledge of the combinations for the safes where the firearms had been stored. Neighbors report seeing the grandson frequently entering and exiting his deceased grandfather’s home, on the night before the firearms were discovered to be stolen.

Witnesses reported to police that the grandson had been living on a mattress in a home next door to his deceased grandfather’s residence, where the third safe of secured firearms is located.

Paramedics, who had previously been at the residence to assist the grandfather when he passed, reported the presence of AR-15’s and other firearms near the deceased according to a narrative established in a police report. The deceased’ widow confirmed that it was the practice of her husband to have several visible AR-15’s, and other various firearms, available to him close by. Officers found all of these weapons to be missing as well.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident, and the grandson suspect is wanted for questioning in the possible role he may have played in the missing firearms. The case remains active.

Reach Lauren Monica at (704) 994-5471 or [email protected]