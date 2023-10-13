Oct. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:25 a.m., police responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a stolen Pulsar lawnmower, valued at $350. The case is active.

Oct. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Jacobs Lane following a report of a stolen Johnson motorboat, valued at $800. The case is inactive.

HAMLET — At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Laurinburg Road following a report of stolen scrap metal, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:33 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Terrace following a report of a stolen Halloween decorations, including a mum, valued at $35, and a pumpkin, valued at $8. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:43 p.m., police responded to Harbor Freight on East Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen generator, valued at $998. The case is inactive.

Oct. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:48 a.m., police responded to Falling Creek Apartments following a report of a damaged side window, valued at $200, on a Ford. The case is inactive.

Oct. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:31 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Scott Lane following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a PlayStation 4, valued at $350, and an Element DVD player, valued at $400. The case is inactive.

CORDOVA — At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ledbetter Street following a report of a suspect stealing a tire and a rim, valued at $800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:31 a.m., police responded to a residence on Wild Cherry Avenue following a report of a stolen air compressor, valued at $405, and a stolen Sawzall, valued at $150. The case is active.

Oct. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Third Street following a report of stolen water. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 12:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Chalk Road following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a grill, valued at $300, and a Kabolt wheel barrel, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Emory Drive following a report of a 13 foot ladder, valued at $200, being removed from the property. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 9:29 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on North Street following a report a stolen cellphone, valued at $900. The case is inactive.

ELLERBE — At 7:48 p.m., deputies responded to Easterling Avenue and Main Street following a report of a suspect driving under the influence and possessing cocaine. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Felisha Renee Brown.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:40 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Fourth Street following a report of a suspect stealing $800 worth of assorted clothing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:24 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following a report of a suspect taking a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, valued at $25,000, and not returning it. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rohanen Avenue following a report of a break-in and the suspects stealing a Milwaukee hedge trimmer, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

Oct. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:56 p.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of an assault. The case is closed by arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:01 p.m., police responded to a residence on Westside Street following a report of a stolen Samsung TV, valued at $400, and various electonics items, valued at $350. The case is active.

Oct. 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:03 a.m., police responded to a residence on Garrett Street following a report of four busted windows, valued at $150. The case is active.