Lady Raiders Golf competes in Pinehurst

October 13, 2023

Ella Munn drives the ball at a match at Pinehurst No. 6 on Wednesday. Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

Emma Humann carefully lines up a putt. Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

Jacey McRae eyes up her shot for the Lady Raiders Golf team in Pinehurst. Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal