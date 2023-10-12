The October meeting and program of the Richmond Co. Historical Society will be held at Rockingham City Hall Monday night Oct. 16th at 7 P.M. The public and members of the society are encouraged to attend.

Dr. John Stevenson will preside over the meeting and J.A. Bolton will have the program.

In his presentation, Bolton will try to take our history as far back as the 1700s. In his lecture, he will explore the regions of Anson and Richmond County that we call Blewett Falls.

He will be discussing how the falls came by its name. Then as he moves through this time in our history, he will talk about Mr. Hugh McRae and the Rockingham Power company. How in the early 1900s Mr. McRae, his partners and investors played such an instrumental part in the building of Blewett Falls Dam and powerhouse but eventually lost control.

Bolton will also talk about the actual laborers, some of the animals and machinery used to construct the dam. How some men even gave their lives and limbs, on and off the job, so that our region could have electrical power to run our mills and have electrical lights in our homes.

Bolton will be presenting the Historical Society with a copy of his new booklet “Early Years at Blewett Falls.” He will also have a few copies of this booklet and his other books available for purchase at the program.