HAMLET — A human skull was brought to the Hamlet Police Department on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m.

Hamlet Police Chief Dennis Brown said the skull originated from Mary Love Cemetery. Some maintenance work resulted in excess sand, and an individual was given permission to get some of that sand off of the property. When the individual came home, he discovered the skull, along with potential pieces of a backbone or vertebrae, and presented it to the police for identification purposes.

“I mean, what do you do with that?” Brown said. “Our detectives began to investigate the incident and we called the SBI in to help us in any identification that may be required.”

After several interviews from detectives, it was determined that the remains came from one of the Potter’s burial yard sites, a cluster of people who died from the Spanish Flu.

Brown said that Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory has offered to rebury the remains. He added that no charges are being filed from this incident and that everything was accidental.