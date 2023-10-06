Oct. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:09 p.m., deputies responded to Daymark following a report of a stolen license plate. The case is active.

MARSTON — At 5:37 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Perry Lane following a report of four stolen televisions, totaling $200, and $50 in stolen miscellaneous clothing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 2:57 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lassiter Avenue following a report of unauthorized use of a Hyundai Accent and damaging the antenna, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.