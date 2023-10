German Fonseca knocks down a hard-hit ball and advances up the field.

Cayden Gillenwater battles for the ball near the goal line.

Dougie Dickinson bolts down the field and wards off a Buck defender. The Raiders JV Soccer team ultimately lost to the Bucks 0-1. They are now 6-3-4 on the season and have three conference wins. They will take on the Union Pines Monday at 5:15 p.m. at home.

