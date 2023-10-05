WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has charged a man with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, along with numerous stolen firearms and drug charges.

Tony Anthony Deese Jr., of Wadesboro, was charged with possession of a WMD, two felony counts of possession of a stolen firearm, PWISMD MDMA and cocaine and felony possession of a Sch. I controlled substance.

Law enforcement officers from the Wadesboro Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office of Lancaster County, South Carolina, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant this morning at a residence on Camden Road in Wadesboro with technical assistance provided by the Union County Sheriff’s Office of Union County, North Carolina.

This warrant comes after a joint investigation between the Wadesboro Police Department, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Taskforce. Numerous illegal items were located and seized during the search.

At this time, police have not clarified what exactly the weapon of mass destruction was.

Deese was placed in the Anson County Jail with a $100,000.00 secured bond, where he is currently awaiting trial.