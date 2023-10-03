September 29

HAMLET — At 9:28 a.m., deputies responded to Peggy Mill Rd. following a report of a suspect damaging a mailbox and post, valued at $70. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:09 p.m., deputies responded to Battley Dairy Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing signs, valued at $30. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

September 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:37 p.m., deputies responded to Aleo Seventh Ave. following a report of a suspect taking a motorcycle without permission, valued at $1,800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:42 p.m., deputies responded to US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a license tag, valued at $25. The case is active.

October 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to Ledbetter Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Jonathan Clark with Assault on an office inflicting serious injury, second degree trespass, and injury to personal property.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:49 p.m., deputies responded to Cartledge Creek Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Jason Pearson with driving while impaired.