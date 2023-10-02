ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College recently signed an agreement for customized training with Scotland County company We Pack Logistics to advance the skills of its employees.

The training will include classes in continuous improvement, supervisory skills, safety practices and Microsoft Office programs, as well as training for new employees on a new project line.

“We want to continue to invest in our operations in the North Carolina region and in, most importantly, our people,” said We Pack President and Chief Information Officer Brandon Hoog. “Our work in contract packaging and logistics is only getting more complex due to increasing customer, regulatory, and additional systematic requirements. We want to help our employees advance with the new technology and operational demands so we can better serve our customers.”

We Pack currently has 110 employees at its Maxton location.

“Ultimately, we want to give our employees the skills to be better than they were yesterday and give them a reason to stay here at We Pack,” said Director of Operations for the N.C. Region Tyler Graves.

With headquarters in Paris, Texas, We Pack provides contract packaging and warehousing services to the food, beverage and consumer-packaged goods market. We Pack ensures projects are delivered to market on-time, in-full and with the highest level of quality control.

We Pack Logistics began its operations in North Carolina in 1999 and has grown to three facilities in south central North Carolina. We Pack plans future expansion beyond its current operations in the region in the coming year.

We Pack is renting space in Richmond County, which has been operating as a warehouse for several years. The company recently expanded its operation in this facility by starting up a new packaging display line, including the hiring of over 25 employees.

In the last three years, We Pack has invested $1,015,000 in its North Carolina operations and will invest an additional $384,000 for the new packing project.

The total estimated value of the customized training project managed by RichmondCC is $81,773.

Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, said he was glad to see the emphasis on training in process improvement projects.

“When other companies have taken advantage of the Lean Six Sigma classes, they have seen a measurable increase in productivity,” McInnis said. “It is our goal to foster productivity and job growth, but it is also to help companies make a difference in the lives of their employees at all levels.”