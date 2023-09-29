September 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:56 p.m., deputies responded to Hidden Knoll Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing a bicycle, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

HAMLET — At 10:29 a.m., deputies responded to Old Laurinburg Rd. at Peggy Mill Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Erik Monroe Jr. with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute marijuana.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:42 p.m., deputies responded to South St. following a report of a suspect stealing cat food and a wagon, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.