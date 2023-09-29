Wide receiver Chance Crowder streaks down the field on Sept. 28, 2023, in a very close victory against Hoke County.

ROCKINGHAM — Scoreless through three quarters, the Richmond Raiders JV Football team was undeterred on Thursday and rallied to score two touchdowns in the final four minutes to defeat the Hoke County Bucks 14-12.

It was an uneventful affair for the first 20 minutes of the game clock, with the Bucks finally getting a 12 yard run into the endzone. A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, the Bucks mounted a five yard pass into the endzone for a touch down. A second two-point attempt resulted in no gain.

Following a defensive penalty that left them with under 10 yards to the goal line, Raider BJ Hinson dropped a pass completion to #10 Caden Nolan who carried the ball into the endzone for a 10 yard gain. The extra point attempt by #11 Jacob Veach was good.

Down five points with 3:48 left on the game clock, the Raiders had little room for error. An offensive penalty stymied their attempt to advance; ensuing rushes of only four and three yards left them with no other option than to punt. The Raiders called a time out with exactly 3:02 left on the clock, eager to get a chance on offense.

#9 Juelz Smith carried the punt for a 20-yard gain their own 45-yard line. Following a few penalties and small gain plays, wide receiver #6 Chance Crowder had a nine-yard gain that resulted in a first down with only half the field left to conquer.

Facing a long timeout and a daunting third and seven, with only 1:18 on the clock, Nolan completed about a 20 yard pass to Crowder who carried the ball into the endzone for a 37-yard gain. The extra point was good, giving the Raiders a two point lead they would not relinquish.

The Raiders forced a timely sack that left the Bucks with a third and 27 down that resulted in an incompletion. A second incompletion on fourth and 27 doomed any chance at a remarkable comeback.

The Raiders tallied 151 passing yards to the Bucks 134. They completed five of their twelve third down attempts, and two of their four fourth down attempts. The Bucks failed to convert three fourth down attempts. Both teams had roughly 24 minutes of possession.

The JV Raiders, now 2-4 on the season, will take on the 5-1 Union Pines Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in a home game.