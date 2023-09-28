WADESBORO — The first ever Fiber Arts Festival kicked off Friday, September 22, though events ran through Saturday with Heather Edwards, of Studio 256, planning the event.

Crafters from all over proudly displayed their creative wares at the various booths set up for attendees to peruse at their leisure. Crafts even reached far away shores with Shae’s Craic N’ Crafts, inspired by the Irish, and Knitting Owls, whose owner, Bridget Prikker, is originally from Germany.

Sheena O’ Shae, co-owner of Shae’s Craic N’ Crafts, credits her mother-in-law, who is Irish, with the ideas for their crafts. In fact, her mother-in-law was not on hand to show her support as she is currently in Ireland.

A little closer to home, Shakeeka Brooks, who studied at Wingate College, came to show off and sell her beautiful hand-made baskets. She calls her business, Hand Works by Shakeeka, and offers hand woven basketry, children’s books, prints, quilts, jewelry and more.

“I learned in college and it just came naturally to me,” Brooks said of her craft.

Brooks offers weaving classes where students learn the basic steps of making a coiled basket, how to create a basic stitch, and shape your basket. All materials are supplied; the course cost is $40 and lasts for three hours. Lessons are a great idea for group events and ladies nights.

Spin Up Girl Fibers owner Crystal Hesser says she first learned about spinning through watching a video online.

“I started out knitting. It took too long and I hated everything I made,” Hesser states modestly. Finding luck with non-traditional techniques, Hesser started spinning, and never looked back.

“It is so fun and easy… anyone can do it,” shares Hesser.

Michelle Cabrera and her father, Mike Cabrera, teamed up to start Cabby’s Beard Oil and Balm.

“I got started because of my brother… everything he tried for his beard was too oily or too drying. I got to work researching different essential oils, their benefits, and how they interact with each other,” explained Michelle Cabrera.

In addition to their beard oil, Michelle Cabrera, who has eczema, started developing balms to aid other sufferers of dry skin. The father-daughter duo, out of Huntersville, has been entrepreneurs of beard oils and balms for three years now.

J & E Homestead, who specializes in farm to wheel fibers, involves the whole family in their operation. Owners and veterans, Emily and Joel Simon, provided one of the main attractions, sheering some of their farm animals live at the event. During the informative sheering process, the Simons left their booth in the capable, polite hands of their daughter, Mikayla Simon.

“We are the only mini mill in South Carolina,” states Mikayla proudly. “My parents raise, sheer, and process all in the mill.”

Flush from the success of the event, Heather Edwards, is considering hosting a similar event during the holiday season. The Fiber Arts Festival, now annual, will be held next year September 20-21, 2024.

