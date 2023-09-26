HAMLET — Nine couples haunted the Cole Auditorium this weekend in full ghoul garb for the Richmond County Hospice “Spooktacular.”

Chief Executive Officer Kristina M. Leyden said the event served as two fundraisers in one night — the 6th Annual Taste of the Sandhills and Dancing with the Stars — “The Spooktacular.” The collective event raised over $83,000.

“It was wonderful. It ended up being a great night. We were able to sell out and we had a lot of people there and raise some money,” Leyden said.

Event sponsors included: Maybry’s Drug and Home Care, Allegacy Benefit Solutions, Sandhills Best Care, Watson King Funeral Homes, Richmond Memorial Park, C.F. Smith Property Group, Drs. Joseph and Mary Catherine Moree and Family, Enterprise Fleet Management, Evolution Health Club/BA Premier Real Estate, First Bank, Godfather’s Pizza, Griffin Automotive Group, Kidz Construction Childcare, Outreach for Jesus, RBS Case Management, Richmond County Tourism, Richmond Observer, Sandhills Alternative Academy, Simply Chic, The Ed Ross Family, and Tri-Cook Electrical Contractors.

Restaurants that participated in the 6th annual Taste of the Sandhills event were: Ansonia Soup Company, Axe to Grind, Britton BBQ, Buie’s Cotton Gin, Burger Bros., Café Convo, Caroline’s Kitchen & Catering, The Gentleman Mobile Bar, Godfather’s Pizza, Hidden Treasures Catering, Holiday Restaurant, Kountry Kitchen, La Familia Mexican Restaurant, Los Mariachi’s, Mama Noi’s, Melj Sweets, Scott’s Table, The Taco Factory, Taco Loko, and the Grille.

Dancing with the Stars pairs included: Teddy Moseley and Andrea Kinsey, Kim Sharpe and Valeria McQueen, Donald “Bootsie” Pettigrew and Breanna Bostick, Charity Davis and Nikki Fletcher, Matthew Rhyne and Tatum Rhyne, Jeremiah Stewart and Kennedi Henry, Bobby Mabe and Kasey Knight, Gene McKenzie and Meghan McKenzie, Vickie Mathis and Dane Cipriani.

Taste of the Sandhills Winners:

Gentleman Mobile Bar – Best Décor and Representation of theme

Godfather’s Pizza – 2023 Tasty Award

Los Mariachi’s – Tasty Award Runner-Up

Dancing with the Stars Winners:

Kim Sharpe and Valeria McQueen – 2023 Hospice Choice Award

Teddy Moseley and Andrea Kinsey – 2023 People’s Choice Award

Gene McKenzie and Meghan McKenzie – 2023 Judge’s Choice Award

Richmond County Hospice will be holding a Salute to Veterans event on November 3, and a Mistletoe Gallery Christmas event on December 17, 18, and 19. Both events will be held on the hospice campus.

