September 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:39 p.m., deputies responded to County Home Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Barrett with traffic in MDA/MDMA, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and possession with intent to sale or distribute MDA/MDMA.

September 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:08 p.m., deputies responded to Taylor Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a residence. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:24 p.m., deputies responded to Crestway Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a victim’s rental property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:13 p.m., deputies responded to Pence St. following a report of a suspect throwing items at a victim’s home, damaging a window frame, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.