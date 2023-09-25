ROCKINGAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Monday, September 18, 2023, Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Old Cheraw Hwy. Investigators were in the area working an investigation into illegal narcotics being distributed in the area.

When one investigator approached the vehicle, he spoke with the driver, the female gave him a name he knew was false. The investigator knew the female driver’s real name was Loren Hailey Radford, 29, of Hamlet.

Once the investigator told Radford he knew her from precious encounters, she then provided all her information and the information for the vehicle she was driving.

While searching the vehicle, investigators located and seized 287 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, $321 in U.S. Currency, assorted CashApp and Visa cards and assorted cell phones.

Radford was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, PWISD methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing fictitious information to an officer and she was issued citations for traffic offenses.

Radford was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secure bond.

As a result of the investigation, investigators were able to track that Radford was acting on behalf of her boyfriend, Joseph Charles Perakis, 44, that was currently incarcerated in the Richmond County Jail.

Investigators charged Perakis with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He received an additional $100,00 secure bond and remains in the Richmond County Jail.