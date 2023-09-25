CORDOVA — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Friday, September 22, 2023, Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and Investigators with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, executed a search warrant on a residence located on Rosalyn Rd. in the Cordova Community for illegal narcotics.

When investigators arrived, they located two male individuals in the front yard, and one male was sitting inside a vehicle. All three were detained and identified. They were identified as Danarius Lamond Gates, 25, of the residence, Antonio McRae, Jr., 23, of the residence next door and Christopher Lamont Chavis, 26, of Greensboro, N.C.

During the search of the target apartment, investigators located and seized 200 grams of methamphetamine, 227 dosage units of MDMA pills, 12 dosage units of Oxycodone, 450 grams of marijuana, vacuum sealers, digital scales, baggies for packaging narcotics, and $3,886 in U.S. Currency.

A search warrant was also obtained for the other half of the duplex apartment where McRae was residing. As a result of the search of that apartment, investigators located and seized 245 grams of crack cocaine, 852 grams of marijuana, vacuum bag sealers, and $1,157 in U.S. Currency.

During the investigation, investigators seized three vehicles in the yard. The investigators executed search warrants on the three vehicles, one vehicle was the vehicle Chavis was sitting inside of when investigators arrived.

A search of Chavis’ vehicle resulted in investigators locating and seizing an Amazon box containing two vacuum sealed packages that contained 1,914 grams of methamphetamine, 249 grams of MDMA, (2)Glock 9mm handguns and $7.00 in U.S Currency.

The other two vehicles were searched and in one, investigators located and seized a Glock 9mm handgun, in the other vehicle, investigators located and seized 23 grams of marijuana and a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Gates was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, PWISD Sch. I controlled substance, PWISD marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Sch. I controlled substance, maintain a dwelling for controlled substance, PWISD methamphetamine, PWISD Sch. II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gates was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $300,000 secure bond.

McRae was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, PWISD cocaine, PWISD marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McRae was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $300,000 secure bond.

Chavis was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, PWISD methamphetamine, trafficking MDMA, PWISD Sch. I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Sch. I controlled substance. Chavis was also served outstanding warrants for failure to appear from Union County and Mecklenburg County.

Chavis was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $550,000 secure bond on Richmond County charges and an additional $4,000 secure bond for the failure to appear warrants.

As a result of the investigation and search warrants, investigators seized a total of 245 grams of cocaine, 1,302 grams of marijuana, 2,114 grams of methamphetamine, 476 MDMA dosage units, firearms and $5,043 in U.S. Currency.

The total street value of illegal narcotics is estimated at $244,635.