HAMLET — A suspect in a shooting from last Saturday remains at large.

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, a deputy responded to Firsthealth-Richmond emergency room in reference to a patient with a gun shot wound.

The deputy determined that the subject was shot at a location on Brandon Road in Hamlet. The crime scene was subsequently processed.

The victim was flown to a trauma center for further treatment, and according to Chief Deputy Jay Childers on Friday afternoon, the victim has been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators ask if anyone has any information to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-895-3232, Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 or Richmond County Emergency Communications by dialing 911.