ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 1:03 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call in reference to a person being shot at a residence on Mizpah Rd. in Rockingham.

Deputies and EMS responded, when the first deputy arrived on scene, he located a male in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS attempted life saving measures and the victim was pronounced deceased while on the scene.

The victim was identified as Sylvester Steele, 61, of the residence.

Investigators responded and began an investigation. During the investigation it was determined an argument had taken place over money and as a result Steele was shot.

Investigators arrested Johnny Steele, 58, of the same address and charged him with one count of murder.

Steele was processed into the Richmond County Jail with no bond.