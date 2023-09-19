On Friday, Richmond Senior High held their Homecoming pep rally. Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools

On Friday, Richmond Senior High held their Homecoming pep rally.

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools

<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>On Friday, Richmond Senior High held their Homecoming pep rally.</p> <p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

On Friday, Richmond Senior High held their Homecoming pep rally.

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools

On Friday, Richmond Senior High held their Homecoming pep rally.

On Friday, Richmond Senior High held their Homecoming pep rally.