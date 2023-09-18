On Saturday, September 9th, fifty-one youth from across the region exhibited over seventy Boer goats and various breeds of cattle at the Richmond County 4-H Livestock Show. Even a downpour of rain did not stop these 4-H and FFA youth as they reminded everyone in attendance what hard work, dedication and commitment looked like. The Richmond County show is one of the larger county livestock shows in the state, drawing a crowd of spectators from across the region… even in the rain. The Richmond County Livestock Show is part of a regional livestock circuit, The AgSouth Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit, which includes nine to ten other show locations throughout the season. 4-H’ers that participate in the circuit have the option to show goats, sheep or cattle. The circuit wraps up with the final show at the NC State Fair. Here, the winners are recognized with a banner and belt buckle.

This year, cattle were added to the show which increased participation of exhibitors in the region. The Richmond County Livestock Show is comprised of four categories.

Showmanship

The Showmanship classes are designed to gauge the 4-H’ers knowledge about the animal, ability to handle the animal, and their confidence while interacting with the judge. Showmen were asked questions about their goat or cow, such as technical terms of body parts, while presenting and handling the animal to the best of their ability for the judge.

Goat Showmanship

Richmond County’s own Tobey Lunceford took home first place in Senior Showmanship (ages 14-18). Lunceford’s win was icing on the cake as this is his is final season participating in the 4-H Circuit. Lunceford’s wins in other county shows have clearly highlighted his years of dedication to the circuit and his experience showing livestock. In second place, we had Rylan Tew, Johnston County, and Stella Kenner, Wake County, in third.

For the intermediate class (ages 11-13) Lylah Johnson, Rockingham County, claimed first place followed by Reygan Tew, Johnston County, in second place. Jonathan Scarlett, Randolph, took home third place.

For the Junior showmanship division (ages 8-10), Edynn Tew, Johnston County, took home the blue ribbon with Avalyn Tew, Johnston County, and Skylar Singleterry, Randolph County, placing second and third, respectively.

Cloverbud participants (ages 5-7) were Emersyn Jarrett, Emery Johnson, Lyndon Little, Maddison Hinson and Ruby King all doing a fantastic job exhibiting their goats.

Cattle Showmanship

In Senior showmanship, we had Maddie Carpenter, Anson County, in first followed by Caroline Scarlett, Randolph County, and Kirsten Greene, Anson County, in second and third, respectively.

For Intermediate, we had Jonathan Scarlett, Randolph County, snagging first place with Maddilynn Bowles, Montgomery County, taking second and Remington Ohmann, Union County, coming in third.

For Junior showmanship EB Carpenter, Anson County, claimed first place followed by Carson Moore, Moore County, and Cameron Williams, Union County, in second and third, respectively.

Market Wether Show

Wethers, which are castrated male goats, are judged on the total marketability of the animal. Wethers are grouped into similar weight classes and are judged based on characteristics and qualities relevant to meat production.

Reygan Tew, won Grand Champion with goat, Iceman. Stella Kenner earned Reserve Grand Champion with goat, Jessie.

Commercial Doe Show

For the doe show, female goats are judged on their body confirmation. Does are females who will be bred and will continue production on the farm. The judge may focus on maternal aspects of the animal that are indicators of superior breeding ability. Does are judged on their frame and structure based on how they would carry the extra weight of being pregnant and the stress of milking.

Lylaha Johnson, Rockingham County, won Grand Champion Doe with Trudy and Edynn Tew showed the Reserve Champion Doe, Bailey.

Cattle (Heifer) Show

Similar to the Doe Show, heifers, females that have not given birth, are judged based on desired maternal aspects such as frame structure, body confirmation and soundness.

For our heifer show, Maddie Carpenter won Grand Champion with Elisha and Kirsten Greene took home Reserve Grand Champion with Georgia.

We would like to thank all of the volunteers that helped us put on a successful event! A BIG thanks to the American Legion for providing lunch to keep our spectators and showmen well fed. We would also like to thank our Richmond County 4-H Livestock Show Sponsors and supporters because without them, holding this event would not be possible: Farm Bureau of Richmond County, AgSouth Farm Credit, The Berry Patch, Quality Equipment, Smithfield Hog Production, Pee Dee Electric, Bynum Peach Farm, McKenzie’s Tree Service, Wright’s Quality Construction, Carolina Designs, Yates Tree Service, ACE Garbage LLC, Millstone 4-H Camp and the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. For more information about 4-H Livestock, or showing livestock please contact us at 997-8255 or visit the Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.