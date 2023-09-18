BENNETTSVILLE, SC — In celebration of the October release of Reba’s upcoming lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots and companion album Not That Fancy, McArthur Farms is preparing to open a country music corn maze honoring the long-time legend. The 12 acre maze is scheduled to open September 30, 2023.

While navigating the maze, guests will look for clues and play an interactive game quizzing them on how much they know about the country music legend. Participants will enjoy photo ops, music and prizes along the way.

McArthur Farms is one of 40+ farms featuring Reba in their corn maze this year. Collectively, the farms—which are designed by The MAiZE Inc. in 24 states across the U.S.—will reach more than a million visitors during the fall season.

“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me – farming, family, and friends,” said McEntire. “Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!”

Along with getting lost in the maze, guests will have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” set for November 5 at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The prize will also include a two-night stay at a local hotel.

Additionally, one lucky winner from each farm will receive an autographed copy of Reba’s upcoming book Not That Fancy. Officially being released on Tuesday, October 10, the lifestyle book is a collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, tips, and recipes straight from the “Fancy” singer herself. On October 6, Reba will also release a corresponding album Not That Fancy with stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs as well as a brand-new track.

“This is an exciting time to be working with Reba and we’re thrilled to honor her in our maze design this year,” said Rebecca McArthur, Owner, McArthur Farms. “Our farm and maze are all about providing wholesome family fun and lasting memories, and we know those things are just as important to her.”

Along with the corn maze, guests will also enjoy GIANT Mountain Slide, SC’s First Combine and Cotton Picker Slide, Jumping Pillow, Bubble Station, Animal Acres, and so much more when they visit the farm. McArthur Farms will operate from September to November 4th, 2023. For more information, call 843-479-3839 or visit www.mcarthurfarms.com.