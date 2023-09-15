Crystal and Shawn Norton spent the night slinging suds, and taking in the beautiful view they have brought to fruition.

Clark Bennett plays music across North Carolina and was the opening act for the opening night at Norton Farms.

ROCKINGHAM — Southern Pines has Red’s Corner, now Rockingham has Norton Farms.

Norton Farms is not a new establishment. They have been a mainstay in the community for the last five years, selling fresh produce, flowers, ice cream, jellies, and processing deer. Norton Farms had a great business model.

On Thursday, owners Crystal and Shawn Norton unveiled their new food and music venue to the folks of Richmond County.

With food trucks, beverage sales, and musical performances, the Nortons have totally transformed their traditional market into the place to be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

When asked about the impetus to change gears and make something good, even better, Crystal Norton said, “We just like the vibe. We just like to hang out and wanted to have a nice place to do it.”

The Nortons have totally transformed the back lot of their business.

Paralleling Hwy 220, at the intersection of W Greene St., the Norton’s have done some serious landscape work.

Pergolas with string lights outline a series of tables and lounge style seating under fixed canopies. A performance awning is situated in the middle of the property within eye and earshot of the entire lot. Along the fence line, an open area with plenty of room for several food trucks, and a beverage station splits the tract.

“We just did all this work last month, before we added all this, it was just empty grass,” Crystal said.

The Nortons passion for developing a venue for the community is readily apparent. “I really love it, it’s more than we could have expected, and we’ve had a really nice turnout today,” Crystal said.

In addition to the Market’s regular hours, the venue will open Thursday – Saturday, at 11 a.m. Musicians will typically take the stage at 6 p.m., and the Nortons will continue serving until 9 p.m.

This Saturday, September 16, Julia Golden, the 2022 Best of the Pines Singer/Songwriter runner-up will be taking the stage to the delight of all in attendance.

