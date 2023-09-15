September 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:01 p.m., officers responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of an employee stealing four iphones, valued at $972. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to Hood St. following a report of a suspect stealing two residential security cameras, valued at $598. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:22 p.m., officers responded to Perdue Farms on S Long Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s clothes, cellphone, cash, and prescription medication, valued at $671, from the victim’s locker. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

September 8

ROCKINGAM — At 10:02 a.m., deputies responded to Evelyn Ct. The Richmond County Sheriff’s office charged William Hoffman with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., deputies responded to Wadsworth Ln. following a report of a suspect with outstanding warrants. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Dallas Southall with possession with intent to sell or distrubute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and discharging a firearm in the city.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:57 a.m., officers responded to Rockingham Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and damaging property. The case is active.

September 9

HAMLET — At 10:32 a.m., deputies responded to N NC 177 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing chrome Dodge Ram rims and tires, valued at $700. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:12 a.m., officers responded to Palisade Cir. following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle’s side window and stealing a bottle of cologne, valued at $220. The case is inactive.

September 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:21 p.m., officers responded to Palisade Cir. following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing a can of baked beans. The Rockingham Police Department charged Marcus Quick with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and violation of a domestic violence protective order.

September 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to Calvert St. following a report of an animal damaging a vehicle, valued at $5,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 8:01 a.m., deputies responded to Deer Tr. following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:01 a.m., officers responded to Church St. following a report of a suspect shooting into an occupied vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:01 a.m., officers responded to Fayetteville Rd. following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm in the city limits. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:54 a.m., officers responded to 3rd Ave. Pee Dee following a report of a disturbance. The Rockingham Police Department charged Stafford Locklear Jr. with possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

September 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:04 p.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s vehicle at gunpoint. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:07 p.m., officers responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a pressure washer, valued at $250. The case is active.

September 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:12 a.m., officers responded to S Long Dr. following a report of an armed robbery. The Rockingham Police Department charged Laquinton Martin with Robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting a public officer.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:04 p.m., officers responded to William St. following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a debit card, drivers license, and silver rope chain, valued at $100. The case is active.