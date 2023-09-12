ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Monday, September 11, 2023, investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Binghamton, New York, and took Ismael Felix Sanchez, Jr., 22, of Rockingham and Gabriel Esteven-David Valdes, 19, of Rockingham, into custody.

The duo was arrested by U.S. Marshals for outstanding warrants out of Richmond County.

The related incident took place on July 19, 2023, at a convenience store located at the intersection of Mill Rd. & Long Dr., where an individual was shot while in the parking lot. During the investigation, investigators identified the two as the suspects that had shot the victim and fled the scene.

Both suspects waived extradition to return to North Carolina. They have both been charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Valdes was charged with additional charges of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

Sanchez was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $500,000 secure bond.

Valdes was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $500,000 secure bond.

Both suspects were served outstanding warrants from the Hamlet Police Department also.