Vehicles from across the county tailed walkers on their way to Walmart on E Broad Ave.

ROCKINGHAM — For an entire generation of Americans, September 11, 2001, served as a call to action – a call to service. The attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the downed aircraft in Shanksville Pennsylvania, changed the geopolitical landscape and ushered in a new era of selfless servants.

The ranks of the military, law enforcement, fire departments, and first responders are now peppered with members who were born after 9/11. They read about the attacks in textbooks and heard personal anecdotes of tragedy and heroism.

Events like this morning’s Rockingham Fire Department Annual 9/11 Walk, from the historic Rockingham Court House all the way down East Broad Avenue and ending at Walmart, keeps those memories of sacrifice alive.

Law enforcement, fire fighters and first responders from across the county gathered for the trek of remembrance.

“It has been 22 years since that day and for many of us, memories of those who were lost are still fresh in our minds. We remember the towers falling and the people running for their lives, the chaos and destruction that unfolded, but we also remember the courage and resilience of the American people,” said Captain Austin Parker of the Rockingham Fire Department.

Parker continued, “We will never forget the victims of 9/11, and we will never forget the heroes who saved lives that day. We will continue to fight for freedom and justice, and we will never give in to fear. We are a nation that has been tested but we have also shown our strength. We have overcome great challenges and we will continue to do so.”

Sheriff Mark Gulledge declared his heartfelt gratitude to all the men and women who serve Richmond County, many of whom he said, are volunteers.

“As we come together on this 22nd anniversary of 9/11, I want to remember all of the nearly 3,000 souls that were lost on that September morning, we will never forget them or their families. We will never forget the men and women on the front lines still working tirelessly to honor them and remember their legacies. God bless each and every one of you. Each and every one of you are our personal heroes,” Gulledge said.

Rockingham Fire Department Chaplain Robbie Stewart spoke of fortitude and courage in the face of fear.

“When the call of duty arises, you don’t necessarily think about the danger and the fear as much as you are thinking about the lives of those that you are out to save. That’s something that doesn’t come through a textbook,” Stewart said. “You can’t learn it on a computer in a classroom. That’s something that comes from the very depths of your heart, and that’s why you are here.”

Chaplain Stewart closed in prayer, harkening back to Deuteronomy, and imploring those in attendance to never forget the lives lost and the heroes that stepped up and shouldered a tremendous burden, on a fateful day in September, 22 years ago today.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-2673

Reach Matt Lamb at 910-817-2673 or [email protected] to suggest a correction