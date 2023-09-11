WADESBORO — A local educator knows how important real-life superheroes are, and wanted to preserve and document the historical events of Sept. 11 into a learning opportunity for students.

“I hope that they take away that even in the light of all of that darkness, you can do something small to help somebody else,” said Shannon Haywood, author of Hope Flies High. “That smallest, kindest, most simple word, most simple hello, simple little something for somebody makes a difference.”

Hope Flies High chronicles a young mother who revitalizes hope for her daughter and her community in the face of disaster, by the simple act of preserving and restoring an American flag. Historically, when Haywood has taught young children about the events of 9/11, she likes to emphasize heroic individuals who overcame tragedy, and this story mirrors that philosophy.

Haywood has 25 years of experience in education, working in Anson, Richmond and Moore County. She is currently a 3-6 reading interventionist at Peachland-Polkton Elementary.

“I was teaching to young children and I wanted them to see through the eyes of somebody around their age,” Haywood said. “A real life hero is much more significant than an action figure hero. An ordinary anybody can become somebody important at any given moment.”

Haywood was a young teacher at Rohanen Primary Even Start Program when the events of 9/11 were unfolding before the television. She recalls a few parents and teachers being glued to the television.

“Every year, teaching when September 11 comes by, it needs to be at the forefront,” Haywood said. “Things do happen, and you have to find ways to overcome them . You got to work together as one. Even if you think you can’t do anything significant, small gestures can have a positive impact.”

Haywood said the writing process for the book was like putting puzzle pieces together without really knowing what the puzzle looks like. She would send notes to illustrator Anastasia Ivshina regarding how the photos should match the language and vocabulary of the story.

Book signings have already been held at the Berry Patch, Our Southern Roots and Kool Kakes Bakery & Café. There will be an upcoming signing at the Hamlet City Concert on Sept. 22. Copies of the books are available at Our Southern Roots, Mabry’s Drug & Home Care in Hamlet, the County Bookshop in Southern Pines and in Moore County Schools Elementary libraries. The book is also available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“The community support has been tremendous,” Haywood said.

Haywood said she’s never even been to New York, and she didn’t know anyone affected by the events of 9/11, but that it’s still significant to teach. It can be an opportunity to look to the good in people and humanity.

“Even in your darkest moment, good can come,” Haywood concluded. “Small gestures can have a huge impact. Often times, kids don’t realize that small positive moments do matter in someone’s life..”

