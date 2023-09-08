WADESBORO — Anson County Commissioners, along with a few notable North Carolina Department of Transportation officials, broke ground on the future location of the Anson County Transportation (ACTS) building on Thursday, September 6 at 11 a.m.

The thud of shovels hefting earthy progress echoed across the site first envisioned by former Director of Transportation, the late Scott Rowell. Rowell was instrumental in making the future home of ACTS a reality, applying in 2019 for the grant that made a new facility possible.

“I had big shoes to fill,” said Tanya Byrd of taking over as Transportation Director after the untimely passing of Rowell. “I fell on my face a few times but we are bringing it over the finish line today,” Byrd stated with pride.

“I want to thank the NC Department of Transportation, specifically Scott Miller and Jennifer Hibbert, and of course my staff,” acknowledged Byrd.

After the passing of Rowell, the county had about 18-23 months before the grant Rowell spearheaded would unfortunately expire. That is when Scott Miller, our Corridor Development Engineer, stepped in.

“We helped administer the grant they (Anson County) was given… we were able to bring in one of our Raleigh Administrative offices who brought on board a local contractor, ensuring the grant went through the proper channels and we didn’t lose it,” stated Miller modestly of the support he offered Byrd.

“I think this is fantastic and will be an asset to the community,” he continued.

“We would like to thank the NC DOT for all their support in this endeavor… mostly we want to thank Tanya Byrd because she has done so much work to get us here. I am also very appreciative to have a local contractor on this project… not only providing a nice, new building for our employees, but also to stimulate our local economy,” agreed Commissioner J.D. Bricken.

The grant secured by Rowell in 2019, approved 3.6 million for the new facility with the county providing 20% of that amount additionally, $734,863. The new Anson County Transportation building will be located at the Anson County Government Annex Building.

Polkton contractor David Griffin of DA Griffin Construction has been tapped to construct the new facility. His General Manager Phillip Newton, will be a primary point man for the project.

Anson County Transportation takes away the stress of travel for Anson County residents, offering a ride to pay bills, grocery shop, get to medical appointments, or place of employment, among other necessary excursions. To contact ACTS for additional information or to schedule a ride, you may call (704) 694-2596 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.