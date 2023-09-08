Students in Sue Wheeler’s 1997 fifth grade class at Washington Street Elementary are being sought to be included in a time capsule retrieval ceremony that will be held next year at an undetermined date. Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson discovered this article from January, 1997, that lists that a music tape, video tape of the class, a map of Rockingham and a food menu are among the items included in the capsule. Ann Wheeler said it remains unclear exactly why 2024 was chosen as the date, but that they’ve already located the capsule. Contact Ann Wheeler on Facebook to get any further details.