The Richmond Raiders JV Football team lost to Myers Park on Thursday 0-26, their third loss of the season. They’ll look to right the ship this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in an away game against Southern Lee. Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

The Richmond Raiders JV Football team lost to Myers Park on Thursday 0-26, their third loss of the season. They’ll look to right the ship this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in an away game against Southern Lee.

Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

<p>The Richmond Raiders JV Football team lost to Myers Park on Thursday 0-26, their third loss of the season. They’ll look to right the ship this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in an away game against Southern Lee.</p> <p>Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal</p>

The Richmond Raiders JV Football team lost to Myers Park on Thursday 0-26, their third loss of the season. They’ll look to right the ship this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in an away game against Southern Lee.

Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

The Richmond Raiders JV Football team lost to Myers Park on Thursday 0-26, their third loss of the season. They’ll look to right the ship this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in an away game against Southern Lee.