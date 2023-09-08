September 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:41 a.m., officers responded to the Rockingham Fire Department on S Lawrence St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing food items, valued at $10. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:32 p.m., officers responded to S Caroline St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a home. The case is active.

September 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to Scales St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a chainsaw, and two mountain bikes, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:46 p.m., officers responded to Kentucky Fried Chicken on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect trespassing, and being intoxicated and disruptive. The Rockingham Police Department charged Frederick Jenkins with trespassing – second degree, and intoxicated and disruptive.

September 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:24 a.m., officers responded to Short St. following a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, a vehicle was found to have ran off the road into a front yard. The vehicle was unoccupied, and inside, officers found a .380 handgun. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:56 a.m., officers responded to Short St. following a report of a firearm found in a back yard. The case is inactive.

September 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:33 p.m., officers responded to Dollar General on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect taking items without paying. The case is active.

September 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:17 p.m., deputies responded to Clayton Steen Rd. following a report of a suspect cutting a wire fence and entering a victim’s property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:39 a.m., deputies responded to Rosalyn Rd. following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a property. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Sandra Locklear with resisting a public officer, and second degree trespass.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:47 p.m., deputies responded to Dollar General on Wiregrass Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing laundry items, valued at $69.95. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:11 p.m., deputies responded to E Hamer Mill Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing miscellaneous items, valued at $3,200. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Amber Ponds with breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to Wiregrass Rd. following a report of an unknown object striking a vehicle’s front windshield, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to Hasting St. following a report of a suspect killing another person’s dog. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:29 a.m., officers responded to Loyalty Inn on S Hancock St. following a report of an employee finding a firearm in a hotel room. The case is active.

September 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:16 a.m., officers responded to Cosmo’s on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect setting a trash can on fire, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:49 a.m., officers responded to Kay’s Variety Store on E Broad Ave. following a report of a damaged window, valued at $2,000. The case is active.