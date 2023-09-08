ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the sheriff’s office was dispatched in reference to a breaking and entering in progress at a residence located on Hamer Mill Rd. in Rockingham.

While enroute, the 911 Center advised deputies that the caller had three individuals held at gun point behind the residence.

Deputies arrived and located the caller and the three suspects behind the residence. The three were identified as Gage Ryan Coons, 29, Amber Laureen Ponds, 32 and Timothy Paul O’Quinn, II, 34, all of Rockingham.

The three suspects had forced entry into the residence and were loading property onto their truck when the homeowner arrived.

All three were arrested and charged with breaking & entering, larceny after B&E and injury to real property.

All three suspects were processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $15,000 secure bond.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Coons has a prior conviction for possessing drug paraphernalia in 2017. O’Quinn has prior convictions for larceny and possession and distribution of meth.