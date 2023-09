The Richmond Raiders Varsity Soccer team will look to rebound from a zero-point double overtime tie against Pinecrest Wednesday night and turn that gritty play into a win tonight at 7:00 p.m. against Southern Lee. The Raiders are 2-2-1 on the season. Tonight’s game will be the first conference game of the early season.

Junior Landon Summerlin collects some high-fives prior to Wednesday’s game.